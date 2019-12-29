|
Wanda Ruth Walser was born July 17, 1932 in Sacramento to Wendolin (Wendy) and Pauline Holdener. She was part of the third generation raised on the home ranch between Dixon and Elmira along with her brothers, Bill (deceased); wife, Jeanine and Albert wife Nena. They were a family with meager means, everyone worked to help support the family. They literally lived with no electricity, water from a pump, a stove that was wood burning, an ice box for refrigeration, an outhouse, a smoke house for curing meats and a cellar to keep all the canned goods that her mom put up each year from their garden. They grew both their fruits and vegetables as well as raised their own chickens, beef, pigs, goats and rabbits. Her mother made all their clothes except for jeans.Wanda met the love of her life, Wayland Walser and married in 1978. They shared a wonderful life until Wayland's death in 2003. They had a blended family, Wanda's daughter, Maureen Touchstone (Steve Davis); son, Lee Touchstone; step-son, Glen Walser (Debbie); five grandchildren, Mark Losado II (Erin), Nicole Touchstone-Bologna (Dustin), Cheyanne and Cierra Touchstone, Casey Mahoney (Ryan); six great-grandchildren, Mark Losado III, Kaylee and Declan Bologna, Clayton and Dylan Mahoney and Sarah Walser. Wanda leaves behind many loved cousins.After high school, Wanda worked at Dixon Drug, then Cargill, Inc., where she met Wayland. After their marriage she helped run Walser Bros. Wanda belonged to the Daughters of Rebekah and over the years Wanda volunteered for Blood Source, Meals on Wheels and Dixon Senior Center (as Treasurer). Wanda and Wayland loved road trips, they would travel miles and miles out of their way just to enjoy the scenery. She loved the ocean, her favorite spot being Monterey and of course, a good meal!Per Wanda's request, there will be no service. If you choose to remember Wanda please donate to . When you're enjoying a good meal remember her with laughter and fond memories or when you see a hummingbird (her favorite) think of her!Wanda's family would like to thank you for your heart felt words and the great memories you've shared with us. Wanda was loved and is missed by many.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019