Wendy Ann Mahler, 62, passed away on Monday, July 1, at her home in Fairfield, with her family by her side. She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. Wendy was born in Richmond to William and Karis Mahler. She graduated from Harry Ells High School, in Richmond, and later moved to Southern, CA where she was an Executive Secretary, among other professional positions. She moved back to Vacaville to care for her father and took a position in the medical industry with Anthem Blue Cross for over 13 years. Wendy was an animal activist and belonged to many organizations. Her dog "Precious" was the love of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael (Moe) Brandt. She is survived by her sister, Debbi Lyn Thornton; brothers, Brian Douglas (Nancy) Mahler, Robert (Della) Steen, and Larry (Patsy) Mahler of Colorado; aunt, Brenda (Larry) Witt of Toledo, OH; many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no funeral service other than a private family burial ceremony at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna, CA where she will be laid to rest next to her brother, father and grandparents.Wendy was a loving and caring person and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

W00134200-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on July 14, 2019