It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce the passing of William C. Marks III. William, "Billy", was born on March 20, 1955 in Harlingen, TX and passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Jan. 29.Billy was the first born son of William C. Marks, Jr. (Ret. USAF) and Grace I. Marks.Billy's love of travel developed as a young child as his father was stationed at various military bases throughout the U.S. Billy moved to California in 1965 and he attended Center Elementary School, Golden West Jr High School and graduated from Vanden High School in 1973. He went on to attend Solano College and Consumes River College receiving his degree in Environmental Science and his Bachelor of Science degree from CSUS in Business Administration. Billy owned and operated All Chevy Auto Parts for two decades and served on the board of N.C.A.D. association. Most recently the last 20 years Billy was employed by Volvo of North America, coordinating overseas deliveries. Billy was an avid athlete and sports enthusiast. He loved being outside, riding his bike, walking his beloved dog, "Trippen", landscape gardening, watching and playing sports of any kind. Billy was the Class Report Administrator of the Vanden Aloha and "That 70's Reunions". Survivors include Roni Marks, James Marks, Amanda Marks, Michael (Jerrica) Marks; great niece, Kaeda Marks; great nephew, Raiden Marks; aunts and uncles, JoAnn and Delbert Mercer of Tennessee, and Ron and Lisa Spenlau of Tarpon Springs, FL; numerous cousins, and friends all across the country.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will follow service at Fairmont Memorial Park, 1901 Union Ave. A reception will follow at Mimi's Cafe. Arrangements under the care of Fairfield Funeral Home, 707-425-1041.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020