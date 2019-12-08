|
|
William "Bill" David Stephenson passed away on Nov. 26, at the age of 69. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His warm and gregarious personality brightened the lives of all who knew him. Bill was born March 3, 1950, in Portland, OR to parents David and Betti Stephenson. He graduated from Sunset High School in 1968 and met the love of his life, Twila Jean Duncan. They wed on July 5, 1969, and were married for 48 years until her death. Bill and Twila moved to California in 1976, where they raised three daughters, Michelle, Nichole, and Elizabeth. They settled in Dixon in 1984. Bill was Distribution Manager at the Serta Mattress factory in Vacaville until its closing in 2007. He was then hired by Ron Dupratt Ford in Dixon, where he became Fleet Sales Manager. Being from the old school, Bill preferred transacting with customers using pen and paper instead of a computer screen, and he maintained the highest ethical standards in his sales relationships. This created a faithful base of customers, helping DuPratt Ford attain the highest commercial vehicle sales in Northern California in 2014 and 2015 and a national ranking. Bill was passionate about involving the dealership in local events and charities, including Fallen Heroes, s, the Dixon Mayfair, the Biggest Little Car Show, the Grillin' and Chillin' Car and Truck Show, and many more.Family and friends will remember Bill as a cheerful, optimistic, generous person with a wonderful sense of humor. He had a wide variety of interests; at various times, he was an avid NASCAR fan, follower and player of golf (which he excelled at), and country music enthusiast. He enjoyed going to antique shops and craft fairs with Twila. He loved sports and never wavered in his support of the Oregon Ducks. Maybe his most abiding interest was in cars. He tended meticulously to his own (and his family's) automobiles, which rarely suffered a spot of dirt or speck of dust. He was an avid member of Golden Hills Mustang Club and proud owner of a fully loaded 2019 Mustang Coupe.Above all, he loved his family and friends, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Twila; his daughter, Nichole, and his brother, Scott Stephenson. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Schlarman and Elizabeth Hart; sons-in-law, Douglas Schlarman and Joshua Hart; grandsons, Stephen and Ian Schlarman; granddaughters, Ava and Olivia Hart; cousin, Dick (Jan) Stephenson, and nephew, Joshua Stephenson.A service honoring Bill's life will be 10 a.m., on Dec. 13, at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. Burial will follow at 3 p.m., at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose 95124.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or to the NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, 4500 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, 94534. Please direct donations to the Hospice Program and Cancer Center in memory of William David Stephenson.
W00139260-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019