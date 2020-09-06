William Dexter Seidlitz, known as Bill to his friends, was born on February 15, 1936 in Winona, MN to parents Fred and Irene Seidlitz. Bill departed us on Tuesday, August 25 to be reunited with the love of his life Kay Indelicato. Bill had a long and successful career for Chevron, starting as a gas attendant at the John Silver Gas Station on the corner of San Pablo Ave and Schmidt Lane in El Cerrito in 1956, until 2014 at the Richmond Refinery as a Project Manager.Bill was a straight shooter, hard worker and never gave in on something challenging. Bill woke up every day with a purpose even as he grew older and more frail, but he never stopped living.Bill moved to the state of California with his family when he was 9 years old. He was a graduate of El Cerrito High School, Class of 1954. He married Sylvia Rae Bradley in 1959 and had three sons, Jeffrey, Michael and Richard. In 1981 he met the woman that owned his heart, with no doubt the love of his life, Kay Indelicato. Bill is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey, Michael (KC), and Richard (Cindy) and grandchildren, Rich Jr, Aaron, Ashley and Ryan.