1/1
William Dexter Seidlitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dexter Seidlitz, known as Bill to his friends, was born on February 15, 1936 in Winona, MN to parents Fred and Irene Seidlitz. Bill departed us on Tuesday, August 25 to be reunited with the love of his life Kay Indelicato. Bill had a long and successful career for Chevron, starting as a gas attendant at the John Silver Gas Station on the corner of San Pablo Ave and Schmidt Lane in El Cerrito in 1956, until 2014 at the Richmond Refinery as a Project Manager.Bill was a straight shooter, hard worker and never gave in on something challenging. Bill woke up every day with a purpose even as he grew older and more frail, but he never stopped living.Bill moved to the state of California with his family when he was 9 years old. He was a graduate of El Cerrito High School, Class of 1954. He married Sylvia Rae Bradley in 1959 and had three sons, Jeffrey, Michael and Richard. In 1981 he met the woman that owned his heart, with no doubt the love of his life, Kay Indelicato. Bill is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey, Michael (KC), and Richard (Cindy) and grandchildren, Rich Jr, Aaron, Ashley and Ryan.
W00147180-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved