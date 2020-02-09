Home

William Edward (Bill) Whiteman

William Edward (Bill) Whiteman Obituary
William (Bill) Edward Whiteman, born in Hood River, OR on April 24, 1927, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and close family on Jan. 24.He faithfully served in the U.S. Navy from July 29, 1944 through Aug. 31, 1971, retiring with honors as Lt. Commander. He served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.He was preceded in death by his son, Douglass, who passed on July 4, 1994, and is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce. He also leaves behind a daughter, Karen Bunch, and three sons, Gary, Bob, and David, as well as 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.Services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4740 Allendale Road in Vacaville. He is dearly missed by his family and friends who are awaiting the reunion when Jesus returns and wipes away all tears. Revelation 21:4.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 29, 2020
