William "Bill" James Santee, 81, passed away July 3, 2020 in Vacaville, CA from complications of vascular dementia. Born September 17, 1938 in Okmulgee, OK, he is the son of the late Paul Parker Santee and Helen K. (Peck) Santee. After graduating high school in Oklahoma, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam war as a jet engine mechanic. Retiring from Travis AFB in 1980, he remained in Vacaville where he met his wife Carol (Victor) Shahan. They were married on October 6, 1984. Bill had a second career as a safety technician for Shell Oil Martinez Manufacturing Complex, retiring in 2000.During his time in Vacaville, Bill volunteered at the Travis Air Museum (now known as Travis AFB Heritage Center), sang in the choir at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and sang with the West Valley Chorus, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He enjoyed many types of music especially that of the Big Band era. Bill was always ready at a moment's notice for any new adventure, or to help family, friends and neighbors. Most importantly, he never met a bowl of ice cream that he didn't like.Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol D. Santee; son, Joseph W. Santee Sr; daughter, Sharen L. Montez (John); stepson, Michael D. Shahan (Danielle); brother, Joe F. Santee II (Chris); mother-in-law, Katherine A. Victor; brother-in-law, William J. Victor (Cindy); 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and many extended family members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings are limited to immediate family at this time. Donations may be made in Bill's honor to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 580 Trinity Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687; phone 707-448-8599.