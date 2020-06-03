William Lewis Young Jr.
1953 - 2020
William Lewis Young Jr., 66 of Vacaville, passed away on May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Oakland, CA on July 15, 1953. There will be a viewing for friends at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a private family only funeral service. The viewing will follow COVID-19 guidelines in place. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
