William "Bill" Machado Luiz, age 89, died at home in Vacaville on May 2, after a three year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bill handled the difficulties of the disease with courage and grace.He and his wife, Gay, celebrated 68 years of marriage this year. Bill and Gay have three daughters, Cindy Luiz, Sandy Gardner, and Jan Berry; eight grandchildren, Tony, Russell, Sharon, Susanna, Valerie, Nathan, Summer and Alexis, and five great-grandchildren. Bill was the oldest child of William Machado Luiz Sr. and Dorothy Bertha (Wells) Luiz. He was born in Richmond, on Sept. 17, 1929. His siblings, Theodore, Donna, and Marilyn, passed away before him.Bill and Gay married in 1951. They raised their daughters in Concord, where they lived from 1954 to 1974. In 1974 Bill and Gay moved to Vacaville and worked in the liquor business for 20 years, owning Vacaville Liquors and John's Liquors. Bill enjoyed community service and was a member of Lions Club, Rotary Club, president of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce, and served 26 years on the Solano County Fair Board with two terms as president of the board. A memorial service will be held at McCune Garden Chapel on Friday May 10, at 2 p.m., 212 Main St., Vacaville. Bill's niece, Corinne Schultz, suffered from the same lung disease that Bill did. She was blessed to receive donor lungs in December. In Bill's honor and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the fund for Corinne's ongoing post-transplant medical bills. Pre-addressed envelopes will be available at the memorial service or you may donate online at:https://helphopelive.org/campaign/15689/

