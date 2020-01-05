|
Mike Conner passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 83. Mike was born on February 12, 1936, in Palo Alto, CA to parents William "Bill" and Kathryn Conner. He spent his early years in Palo Alto and Woodland, CA. He attended Palo Alto High School and graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Political Science. Mike remained a lifelong Stanford fan, following its athletic teams and was often seen wearing his Stanford garb.Mike married his wife, Claire, in 1957 and they moved to Vacaville in 1959. After working as the City Clerk for the City of Vacaville for several years, he began his career as an independent insurance broker with G.C. Linn Insurance Agency. Mike went on to found and own River Valley Insurance Agency, from which he retired in 2018.Mike's life was defined not just by his work but also by his devotion to his family and community. Mike was a two term Vacaville City Council member and gave generously of his time to numerous service organizations.Mike was a devoted and supportive husband. He was loved and adored by his immediate and extended family, and made friends wherever he went, be it around town, around the country and even around the globe. Mike and Claire created wonderful memories for their children andgrandchildren with unforgettable bi-annual family trips to the Caribbean, Mexico and Lake Tahoe.Mike is survived by his wife, soulmate and best friend, Claire and his children Kelly Spaeth (Paul), Brian (Susan) and Kevin (Caroline). Mike was proud of his nine grandchildren, Abigail Neff (Robert); Scott (Hayman Chan); Jacob and Emma Spaeth; Kaitlyn Turner (Eric); Colby andShelby Conner; and Kristi and Kathryn Conner, and supported them by attending hundreds of their sporting and performing arts events, as well as his first great-grandchild Lucy Neff. A whole host of surviving nieces, nephews, cousins and his brothers Patrick and Timothy (Donna) Conner also mourn his passing.Please join us on January 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Church of the Epiphany at 300 West Street in Vacaville to honor and celebrate Mike's life, with a reception to follow at the Opera House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vacaville Rotary Endowment, P.O. Box 5593, Vacaville, CA 95696 and The Church of the Epiphany, 300 West St. Vacaville, CA 95688.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020