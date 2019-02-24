Pat Tiedemann was born on May 2, 1954 to Joseph and Janice Tiedemann in Fresno. When Pat was 10 the Tiedemann family moved to Vacaville where this city became his home.Pat was an extraordinary athlete. At Vacaville High he was all league in baseball, basketball and football. After high school he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians major league baseball team. Later he attended the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.In 1977 he married the love of his life, Cheryl Beck. Over the next 10 years they had three children; Natalie, A.J., and Cory. Pat enjoyed skiing with Cheryl, his in-laws, Auston and Anna Marie Beck, friends and family.Pat's first major career was in the restaurant industry at Pietro's in Fairfield. He started in the kitchen as a cook and then a manager. After a family tragedy he became managing partner of Pietro's in Fairfield and Woodland.In his late 30's Pat turned his career to computers, statistics and big data. For 23 years he worked at a Sacramento firm where he became a partner. Every day he interacted with California and National pollsters providing demographic and other statistical information.Pat relished golfing with friends and family and especially with his son A.J. He loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and had great pleasure interacting with them; teaching, teasing, and loving.Pat was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in July, 2018. He came to grips with his shortened life expectancy, then out lived his doctors' predictions. He was visited by numerous friends and family, while he maintained his humor, smiles and insightful comments. His young grandchildren added the extra spice.Toward the end of Pat's life his three children moved back home and never left, until Pat did.Pat is survived by his loving wife Cheryl; daughter, Natalie Hensley; son, A.J. Tiedemann; daughter, Cory Tiedemann; grandchildren, Wyatt, Marissa and Scarlett; sisters, Jo Ann Watkins, and Jan Glassco; mother-in-law, Anna Marie Beck-Proctor; in-law, Bob Proctor; sister-in-law, Kelli Moats; son-in-law, Kyle Hensley; cousin, Mark Luz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and members of his family.A celebration of Pat's life will be held at The Moose Lodge on March 31, at 2 p.m.

W00128830-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Feb. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019