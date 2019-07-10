William "Bill" Roger Lee, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 3, in Knoxville, TN. Bill was born March 27,1936, in Gillette, WY to Bill and Helen Lee. He was married to the love of his life Maryfrances McBride Lee. They lived in Solano County for over 50 years, where they raised their two sons, Patrick and Bill. Bill was a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1957-1967. In 1967 he became a commercial pilot for Pan American Airlines, retiring in 1993.He was a member of the Masons for 59 years, Elmore Lodge #30, of Mountain Home Idaho. Bill had many hobbies; he enjoyed coin collecting, gardening, music, and especially enjoyed sharing his love of country and gospel music with others. Some of his unique interests were Geology, Science, and playing his guitar for others.Bill is survived by sons, Bill (Angela) Lee and Patrick (Lisa) Lee of Farragut, TN; sisters, Rosalie Gallegos of Maryville, TN, and Sammie Burch of San Jose, CA, and six grandchildren, Hunter, Monica, Tristan, Faith, Sean, and Ryan. Bill was preceded in death by wife, Maryfrances McBride Lee; sister, Sharon Snavley; brother, Skip Lee, and parents, Bill and Helen Lee.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m., at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Fairfield, with Pastor Scott Walker, officiating. A visitation will be held July 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, Fairfield. Burial will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Friends may send their condolences to the family at www.bryanbraker.com. Fairfield, (707) 425-4697.

