|
|
William Scott Parsons, 67, lifelong resident of Fairfield, passed away at home Sunday Aug. 11, with his wife Sherene by his side.Scott was born May 21, 1952 and attended Bransford Elementary and graduated Armijo High School, Class of 1970.Scott worked for Syar and Harms of Napa as a soil analyst for 15 years before starting his career in real estate in 2001 joining his wife Sherene Chandler at Chandler Properties of Vacaville.Scott enjoyed golf and hitting the back roads traveling in his RV with his wife and friends. He was a gifted cook and loved nothing more than grilling in their outdoor kitchen hosting friends and family. He and his wife Sherene attended the Fathers House in Vacaville. He met Sherene in 1993 and the two married in Maui July 2, 2007. They enjoyed a wonderful life together. Scott is also survived by his daughter, Sarah Parsons of Vacaville; sister, Wendy Parsons Anderson (Andy) of Pittsburg; step-sons, Dustin DeVan of San Francisco, Kyle Devan (Erin) of Tucson, and two grandchildren, Bode and Lola DeVan. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Parsons, and ex-wife, Susan Campos Parsons.Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service, Friday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m., at Back Road Vines Winery, 2221 Julian Lane, Suisun Valley.Memorial contributions in Scott's name are preferred to the . Arrangements entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home 425-4697. You may sign the guest book at www.bryanbraker.com.
W00135540-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019