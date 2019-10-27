|
|
it is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Sherman Turgeon, Jr., after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Bill was surrounded by immediate family when he stepped through the veil on October 12 and was greeted by family and loved ones. Bill was 51 years old and lived in Round Hill, VA. He is survived by parents, Kathleen and William Turgeon; sisters, Dynette Ferraiullo (Vincent) and Suzette Oxley (Brian); wife, Jill Irvin Turgeon; daughters, Kathleen Sorensen (Dave) and Megan Mueller (Loris); and son, Zachary Turgeon. His grandchildren are Van, Finley, and Olive Sorensen.Bill was born April 11, 1968 in Vallejo, CA and lived his childhood and teenage years in Vacaville. Bill was educated at Fairmont and Markham Elementary Schools, Willis Jepson Middle School, and Vacaville High School. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in US History and during his freshman year served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in England. While at BYU he met and married Jill Irvin, from Huntington Beach, CA. He received his Master's Degree at Shenandoah University in Virginia. Bill moved his family from Provo, UT to Virginia, where he taught 3 years at a Washington, D.C. inner city school, and then moved to Round Hill, VA. He taught 17 years at Riverbend Middle School, earning Teacher of the Year several times, and being read into the Virginia Legislature as an Outstanding Teacher and Educator. Bill was noted for his unique talent of making history come alive and fun to learn.Bill loved being involved in and playing sports. in a 6th grade city-wide track meet he won the 50, 75, and 100-yard dashes. Wrestling from age 7, in junior high he was IVL Champion in his weight class. In high school he wrestled, was league champion, and played football, earning All-Conference honors and being selected to play in the East-West Classic. In his senior year he became the first person at Vaca High to bench press over 400 pounds. Bill loved the outdoors and in Scouting, earned the Arrow of Light and rank of Eagle Scout. He also earned the Faith in God and Duty to God religious awards. Doing genealogy recently, Bill learned of documented proof that his two fifth great-grandfathers on his paternal grandmother's side were patriots and fought in the Revolutionary War, making him a Son of the American Revolution. During his lifetime, he and Jill toured 49 of the 50 states, only missing Alaska. They also traveled all over Europe. Bill will be remembered as a peacemaker and educator who loved people and life and left us much too soon.
W00137960-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 27, 2019