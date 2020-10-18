1/
Wilma Dean Mercer
A graveside service for Wilma Dean Mercer, 87 of Vacaville, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Prior to the service, a viewing will take place at Vaca Hills Chapel from 1 to 2 p.m.Wilma passed away peacefully on the morning of October 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Commerce, OK on November 30, 1932 to Charles and Dorothy Newburn. She moved to Vacaville in 1984 from El Cerrito where she had lived since 1951.Wilma was the manager of the Green Tree Coffee Shop. She also owned craft stores in El Cerrito and Fairfield.She is survived by her daughter, Karla; son, Larry; grandchildren, Annette, Christine, Christian, Richard (Allison), Formica, Carl and Joseph; great-grand-children, McKenna, Blake, Joey and Savannah; sister, Shirley; brother, Johnny; nephew, Gary. She also leaves behind a host of extended family.Wilma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delbert Dean Mercer; son, Rodney Mercer; and brothers, Charles and Freddie.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com


Published in The Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
