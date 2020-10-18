A graveside service for Wilma Dean Mercer, 87 of Vacaville, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Prior to the service, a viewing will take place at Vaca Hills Chapel from 1 to 2 p.m.Wilma passed away peacefully on the morning of October 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Commerce, OK on November 30, 1932 to Charles and Dorothy Newburn. She moved to Vacaville in 1984 from El Cerrito where she had lived since 1951.Wilma was the manager of the Green Tree Coffee Shop. She also owned craft stores in El Cerrito and Fairfield.She is survived by her daughter, Karla; son, Larry; grandchildren, Annette, Christine, Christian, Richard (Allison), Formica, Carl and Joseph; great-grand-children, McKenna, Blake, Joey and Savannah; sister, Shirley; brother, Johnny; nephew, Gary. She also leaves behind a host of extended family.Wilma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delbert Dean Mercer; son, Rodney Mercer; and brothers, Charles and Freddie.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com