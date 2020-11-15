Yayoi was born in Tokyo, Japan on March 1, 1932 where she lived until she married Jacob William Gopp at the age of 21 and moved to Bolling AFB, Washington DC. Here her three children were born. They transferred back to Japan and after a couple years there, returned to the US and settled in Vacaville, CA in 1962. Her husband passed away in 1964 and she remarried in 1969 to Yuki Takeda. Her husband of 49 years passed away in 2018. She worked for over 10 years as a nurse's aide at Windsor House Convalescent Hospital and private duty care. She was active in Vacaville Garden Club, Ladies Golf League and several Bridge Clubs. She loved working in her flowers and was known for her beautiful gardens. She is survived by children, Helen (Roger) Smith, David (Colleen) Gopp and Dewey Gopp; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who called her Nana or Obachan. She is also survived by her brothers, Kikuo, Shigeo and Masao. A private service was held at McCune Garden Chapel.A special Thank You to the staff at A&A Care Home in Walnut Creek and Hope Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, send a memorial gift in Yayoi's name to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave., Ste. 100, Dublin, CA 94568-3024.