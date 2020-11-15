1/1
Yayoi T. "Mike" Takeda
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yayoi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yayoi was born in Tokyo, Japan on March 1, 1932 where she lived until she married Jacob William Gopp at the age of 21 and moved to Bolling AFB, Washington DC. Here her three children were born. They transferred back to Japan and after a couple years there, returned to the US and settled in Vacaville, CA in 1962. Her husband passed away in 1964 and she remarried in 1969 to Yuki Takeda. Her husband of 49 years passed away in 2018. She worked for over 10 years as a nurse's aide at Windsor House Convalescent Hospital and private duty care. She was active in Vacaville Garden Club, Ladies Golf League and several Bridge Clubs. She loved working in her flowers and was known for her beautiful gardens. She is survived by children, Helen (Roger) Smith, David (Colleen) Gopp and Dewey Gopp; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who called her Nana or Obachan. She is also survived by her brothers, Kikuo, Shigeo and Masao. A private service was held at McCune Garden Chapel.A special Thank You to the staff at A&A Care Home in Walnut Creek and Hope Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, send a memorial gift in Yayoi's name to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave., Ste. 100, Dublin, CA 94568-3024.
W00148910-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Garden Chapel
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved