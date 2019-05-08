Zofia Maria Postolaki was born in Poland in May, 1932, in a part of that country that now lies in the Ukraine. At the start of WW II, she and her family were sent to a Gulag prison camp as a result of the Soviet-German partition of Poland. In later years, Zofia would transfix her own family with harrowing accounts of the life she experienced as a small girl, including how she and her mom were chased by bears as they tried to gather food, how she escaped from an orphanage and backtracked for days to find her mother, and how she watched silver "fish" (torpedoes) cross under the British merchant freighter that was ferrying refugees to safety from Karachi to Durban.Zofia then lived in Northern Rhodesia and England before she and her former husband Vladimir emigrated to the United States in 1960. They settled in San Francisco, but eventually moved to Santa Rosa. They continued living there until their divorce in 1980.Having become a classically trained tailor, Zofia first worked for Rosenberg's Dept. Store and Badgett's in Santa Rosa before transitioning on to manage various Ladies and Men's Alterations shops for Nordstrom Company in San Jose, Santa Barbara, and in San Diego. It was said that Zofia could look at almost any garment and then produce an identical copy from scratch. She could also invent her own designs, which also led to her being in high demand as a personal wardrobe consultant and tailor. After retiring from tailoring, Zofia moved to Vacaville in 2003 to be close to her son Theodore and his elder brother Paul. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 20. The Postolaki Family knows for her a new beginning and celebrates having been in the presence of such a beautiful, strong, and caring lady. God bless, and rest in peace. We will love you always.A Celebration of Life for Zofia will be held at 11:30 a.m., at the Unity Church of the Valley in Vacaville on Friday, May 24. Those wishing to remember her are asked to forego sending flowers and are instead asked to donate to a local animal rescue organization of their choice.

