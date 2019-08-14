The Reporter Obituaries
A. Ruth Delp Obituary
A. Ruth Delp, 93 of Harleysville, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late William C. Delp. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 17 at the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Ave, Harleysville, where the family will receive friends from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will be in Salford Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., Telford (Franconia Twp.). For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019
