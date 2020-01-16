|
|
Adele Vaughan, 80, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald “Jerry” Vaughan, who died March 14, 2010. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Adele’s memory to the Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department, 660 Garfield Ave., West Point, PA 19486.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020