Agnes (Nickolenko) Engel, 98, formerly of Hatfield, died Friday, November 01, 2019 at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, Sellersville. She was the wife of the late Mathias John Engel and daughter of late Marcella and Paul Nickolenko. Agnes was a charter member of the North Penn YMCA, sang in the choirs of Sacred Heart and St Maria Goretti RC Churches as well as the County Choraliers. She is survived by grandchildren Debra Burns (Don), Barbara Wilkins (Jody), and JW (Jay) Engel, Jr. (Julie); 6 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Annie Engel; and her former daughter-in-law Lynne Starrett and her husband Bill. She was preceded in death by her son John Engel. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019
