Alberta A. Bucci, 89, of Hatfield, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Bucci. Born June 4, 1931 in Bryn Mawr, she was a daughter of the late Ivan and Mamie (Bauer) Hess. If you met Alberta she would have immediately told you to call her Bert or Momsie; a name given to her by her grandchildren and a title she wore proudly. For Alberta, the family she had created was her crowning achievement. With a home turned into a museum of finger paintings, paper mache art, and school pictures; Alberta was Momsie to all, not just those blood related to her. Alberta was neutral about nothing and passionate about everything. She loved to show her sparkle through her one of a kind sense of style; a lovely pair of earrings or a bright colored shoe. A soul as vibrant as hers was always meant to be noticed. Alberta loved to be at the center of things; whether it was a house full of family, a bus full of children, or a gathering of friends. She thrived in life’s messiest moments and was never afraid of a challenge. She knew what it meant to share her love and if you walked away from a conversation with Alberta you left feeling special and deserving; all of the things she knew that you were. No amount of time would have been enough, she will be dearly and fervently missed. She is survived by her five children, Craig Bucci (Marty) of Florida, Dale Bucci (Kathy) of Harleysville, Sharon Campbell of Conshohocken, Judy Bucci-McCool (John) of Los Gatos, CA, and Eric Bucci (Chris) of Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Mark, Josh, Nicholas, Jaqueline, Jake, and Erica; five great-grandchildren, Molly, Maya, Joseph, Aaron, and Natalia; and two siblings, Gary Hess (Carol) of Delaware and Lorraine McElhare of Sellersville. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family with masks and at a social distance from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. The family asks that all who attend wear masks and observe the CDC recommended 6-foot distance. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alberta’s name can be made to Dog Town Rescue, https://dogtown309.com/dogtown_rescue.htm
