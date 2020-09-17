Alexis A. Price, 73 of Telford, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the wife of Larry B. Price, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. In addition to her husband she is survived by two sisters and their families in Pennsylvania and three brothers-in-law and their families in North Carolina. A viewing will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on Monday, September 21, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the USO, 1364 Griffiss St. Building 335 Horsham PA 19044. www.uso.org
