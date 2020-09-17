1/
Alexis A. Price
Alexis A. Price, 73 of Telford, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the wife of Larry B. Price, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. In addition to her husband she is survived by two sisters and their families in Pennsylvania and three brothers-in-law and their families in North Carolina. A viewing will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on Monday, September 21, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the USO, 1364 Griffiss St. Building 335 Horsham PA 19044. www.uso.org For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
September 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Teresa Czarkowski
