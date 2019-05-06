|
Alice Ann (Barth) Murphy passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Elmer and Bernice Barth, married for 54 years to her best friend, George, who passed away March 2, 2018. Mother of George Murphy III, Rosemary Kelly (Scott) and Kathleen Murphy (Jason James). She is survived by her much beloved granddaughters Bo Lesley Wilson and Jayden James, sister-in-law Kathy Barth, and cousin Barbara Barth. She was preceded in death by her brother Ed Barth and sisters-in-law Nancy Murphy and Marie Murphy. Alice volunteered for over 30 years with the Girl Scouts and was active in both the community association and her church. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 10 at 10:00AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Family and friends are welcome to call beginning at 9:00AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations should be sent in her name to: Girl Scouts of Eastern PA, Montgomery County SPCA or WRTI. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home in Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on May 7, 2019