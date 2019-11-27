|
|
Alice “Lisen” Cardell, 91, of Harleysville, died Monday, November 26, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Richard Cardell, and the late Robert Berg. Surviving with her husband is her son, Erik Berg, wife Diane; daughter, Nina Haag, husband Steve; stepsons, Richard Cardell, Edward Cardell, wife Ellen, and Steve Cardell. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Interment in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Hatfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 29, 2019