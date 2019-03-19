|
|
Alice (Nyce) Dennison, 98, a former long-time Telford, PA resident, passed away March 19, 2019, at Souderton Mennonite Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Dennison. Born in Souderton, PA, she was one of seven children born to the late Harvey and Mary (Bergey) Nyce. She was a 1938 graduate of Souderton High School. Mrs. Dennison was a member of Zion Mennonite Church, and was a past officer of both The Order of the Amaranth and The Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Surviving is a nephew, Buryl Nyce and his wife, Anne, of Harleysville, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 1PM on March 25, 2019, at Zion Memorial Gardens, 595 Bergey Rd., Telford, PA. Arrangements are by Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc. of Franconia Twp., PA.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019