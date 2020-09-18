1/
Alma B. Fulmer
Alma B. Fulmer (Garis), 78, of Souderton, PA, died early Saturday morning September 12, 2020, at her daughter Retha’s home in Perkasie, surrounded by her children, following her lengthy battle with cancer. Born July 30, 1942, in Souderton, she is predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Vera (Hummel) Garis. her late husband, C. Richard Fulmer, four brothers, and three sisters. Alma lived her entire life in Souderton, growing up as the youngest of 14 siblings. She was employed at Merck as a line worker prior to retiring. Alma was an exceptional artist and a lover of animals. Survivors include her three children, Troy Sims (Brenda) of Perkasie, PA, Tracy Barreno of Providence, RI and Retha Cameron (Don) of Perkasie, PA, as well as nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with another on the way, five sisters and one brother. Alma elected to have her body donated to science. Currently there are no planned services or memorials.

