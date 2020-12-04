1/
Alma Harter Vogels
Alma Harter Vogels, 91, of Lederach, PA, passed away peacefully in her home, Dec. 1, 2020. Alma is survived by four children: Gerard Earle, Jeffrey Newlin, Patricia Lynn Wall and Gail Vogels, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The burial will be private with a memorial to be scheduled next year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greater Norristown Art League www.gnal.org or the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania at www.gsep.org. For more information and online condolences please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
