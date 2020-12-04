Alma Harter Vogels, 91, of Lederach, PA, passed away peacefully in her home, Dec. 1, 2020. Alma is survived by four children: Gerard Earle, Jeffrey Newlin, Patricia Lynn Wall and Gail Vogels, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The burial will be private with a memorial to be scheduled next year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greater Norristown Art League www.gnal.org
or the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania at www.gsep.org
. For more information and online condolences please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com