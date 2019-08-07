The Reporter Obituaries
|
Alverda Landes Obituary
Alverda B. Landes, of Franconia Twp., passed away on Friday August 2, 2019, in the Souderton Mennonite Homes. She was the beloved wife to the late Clayton M. Landes who died in 1988. Born in Franconia, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Alverda (Brunner) Freed. A homemaker, Mrs. Landes was a member of Doylestown Mennonite Church where she willingly participated in many areas of church life. A very giving person, in her free time she loved to sew and donate comforters to the Mennonite Central Committee. She volunteered at the Care & Share Thrift Shops as well as the Mennonite Resource Center. One of her greatest joys was helping with the care of her grandchildren. She was known for being lighthearted and always cheering people with her smile and sense of humor. She is survived by her children; Betty Donley and husband Dave of Richlandtown, Ron Landes, and his wife Sharon of Silverdale, Steve, and his wife Sandy of Hilltown, Joyce Sulat of Quakertown, Andy Landes, and his wife Missy of Reinholds, PA.; Alverda is also survived by 18 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother and sisters Mary, Agnes, Elsie, Allen and Aquilla Services will be held on Saturday August 17th at 2:00PM in the Summit View Auditorium of Souderton Mennonite Homes at 207 W. Summit St. Souderton PA. 18964. Family will receive friends from 1:00PM until time of service. Interment will be private at the Doylestown Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Living Branches Foundation Benevolent Care Fund, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA 18964, or the MRC at 737 Hagey Center Drive Unit C, Souderton Pa. 18964 Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 12, 2019
