Amelia Hood Obituary
Amelia (Billie) Hood, born 2/23/1918 in Yorkshire, England, passed away August 4, 2019 in Chandler, AZ, where she lived with her daughter, Suzanne Campbell. Formerly of North Wales, Billie was an active worshipper at First Baptist Church of Lansdale and had many dear friends in the North Penn area. She joins her beloved Jim in their heavenly home. Survivors, along with her daughter, are her cherished son, Richard (Bonnie) of Cape Cod, beloved grandchildren Travis (Molly), Brandon (Tatiana), and Torrey (Lindsay) of Cape Cod, Jennifer (Naveen Raj) and Leslie Miller (Rob) of Chandler and 10 much-loved great grandchildren. Services will be in Arizona with interment in Beverly Hills, FL. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 700 N Broad St., Lansdale, PA 19446 Attn: Missions.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019
