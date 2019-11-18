Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ammon Schwoerer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ammon Schwoerer


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ammon Schwoerer Obituary
Ammon H. Schwoerer, 74, of Souderton, PA and Covington, PA, passed away November 07, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Facility. Born July 27, 1945, in Lansdale, PA, he was a son of the late Henry P. Schwoerer and Jean Hendricks Schwoerer.
Mr. Schwoerer was a veteran, having served in the Navy as a Corpsman and completed a tour in Vietnam with the Seabeas. He worked in the Pharmaceutical field – employed at Lemmon Company for 25 years.
Surviving are his wife – Karen Schwoerer of Covington Pa; son – Steven Schwoerer and his wife Kelly; 3 grandchildren – Derek, Catelin and Carter Schwoerer; and daughter – Kelly wife of Randy Huggins of Endicott, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents; and grandparents.
Services are at convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Montgomery County SPAC in his name.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ammon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -