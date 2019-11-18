|
|
Ammon H. Schwoerer, 74, of Souderton, PA and Covington, PA, passed away November 07, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Facility. Born July 27, 1945, in Lansdale, PA, he was a son of the late Henry P. Schwoerer and Jean Hendricks Schwoerer.
Mr. Schwoerer was a veteran, having served in the Navy as a Corpsman and completed a tour in Vietnam with the Seabeas. He worked in the Pharmaceutical field – employed at Lemmon Company for 25 years.
Surviving are his wife – Karen Schwoerer of Covington Pa; son – Steven Schwoerer and his wife Kelly; 3 grandchildren – Derek, Catelin and Carter Schwoerer; and daughter – Kelly wife of Randy Huggins of Endicott, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents; and grandparents.
Services are at convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Montgomery County SPAC in his name.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 17, 2019