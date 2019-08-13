The Reporter Obituaries
|
Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home
532 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
(215) 855-3434
Amy Cecilia Halstead

Amy Cecilia Halstead Obituary
Amy Cecilia Halstead (née Daly) passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Amy was preceded in death by Dennis Halstead, her loving husband of nearly 50 years, in 2017 and her son, Dennis Eric Halstead (Skip) in 1973. She was dearly loved by her children Jeffrey (Patricia), Scott (Laura), Christina Streets (David) and her God-daughter, Sandra Kennedy. She was a loving and devoted Mom-Mom to her grandchildren Kalin, Megan, Hannah, Elizabeth, Claire, Catherine, Cole, and Avery. Family and friends are invited to share in Amy’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 19th at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main Street, North Wales. The viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amy’s name can be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St., North Wales, PA, 19454. Arrangements by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019
