Amy P. Jirsa, a resident of Hatfield, PA, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Sommerville, NJ. She was 56. Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving daughter of Arthur E. Pringle III and Anne (Neide) Pringle. Also surviving are her beloved children Courtney and Andrew and her brother Arthur E. Pringle IV (Shannon). She was predeceased in 2007 by her husband Andrew C. Jirsa. Amy was a lover of knowledge in all its forms. Educated in Classics and expanding her knowledge through freelance copy editing, she maintained a passion for all sorts of learning. She passed this love of learning on to countless children in her role as a special education assistant at A. M. Kulp Elementary School, where she touched the hearts and minds of many. Prior to her career in education, Amy worked in the publishing industry in various locations in Philadelphia. She will be remembered for her compassion, endless willingness to listen, and constant devotion to all around her (especially her beloved dog, Beau). Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA where the greeting will be held after the service. Interment will be private. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, PA www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019