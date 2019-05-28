|
Ann Stannard, 92, a longtime resident of the Dock Woods Community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George O. Stannard. Born in Waterbury, CT in 1927, she was a daughter of the late John & Julia (Litninski) Zubik, immigrants from the Ukraine. Ann was one of 10 children. She moved to Pennsylvania to attend the Bible Institute of Pennsylvania where she met her husband. Ann and George moved to Franconia Township in 1963 and later built their home in Harleysville where they lived for nearly 40 years. Prior to moving to this area she was a church organist and played in churches where George was the pastor. Upon moving to Franconia she was employed with Longacre Poultry as an office manager for many years. Ann was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harleysville. She became well known locally for her art work. She was gifted with many other skills including sewing, quilting, knitting, and cooking. She and her husband loved traveling, especially camping in many National Parks. Ann and George moved into the Dock Woods Community in 2001. While there she continued to practice her hobbies with her many friends there. Above all, Ann will be remembered for her dedication to family. She was a wonderful caretaker for George, while also attending to the needs of the rest of the family. Surviving Ann are her children, Mark Stannard (Deborah), and Beth Berg (Bill); her grandchildren, Aaron Stannard (Jaclyn), Adam Stannard (Cynthia), Natalie Derstine (Ryan), Laura Rusterholtz (Caleb), Christopher Berg, and Joshua Berg; 6 great grandchildren; and 4 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband and 5 siblings. Relatives and friends will be received on Monday, June 3 after 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at the Dock Woods Community 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446, where her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately in the Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ann may be made to the Sharing Fund at Dock Woods Community at the address above or at www.livingbranches.org/giving (Please designate the “Dock Woods/The Willows Sharing Fund”)
Published in The Reporter on May 29, 2019