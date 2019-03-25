|
Anna E. O’Donnell, 95, a resident of Towamencin, PA, for the last 13 years, passed away March 22, 2019, at home. Formerly of Philadelphia, PA, she was the wife of the late Patrick J. O’Donnell who passed away in 1989. Born March 13, 1924, in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Convery) McCullough. Mrs. O’Donnell was a person of great faith. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and she was a promoter for the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. She was an avid reader and movie buff, and she always loved her visits from all of her family and friends. She loved playing games, always with a lively and competitive spirit, and her favorites were Pinochle and Bingo. Her biggest passion was being around babies and dogs. Surviving are two sons, Patrick J. O’Donnell and his wife, JoAnne Melnick-O’Donnell, of Collegeville, PA, and Francis J. O’Donnell and his wife, Peggy O’Donnell, of Fallsington, PA; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Gerri O’Donnell; three brothers, Francis, Jimmy and Johnny; and a sister, Mary Nelson. Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd, Skippack, PA. Friends will also be received from 9-9:45 AM on Saturday, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA, with the funeral mass beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 500 E. Chelton Ave., Phila. PA 19144, or to E.W.T.N. (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, PA 35210. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019