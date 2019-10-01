|
Anna M. Wood, 91, formerly of Hatfield, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles R. “Chip” Wood Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 3rd at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, 428 S. Main St., North Wales. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to Mass at the church. Interment in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Hatfield. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019