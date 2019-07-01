|
Anne F. Ford, on June 28, 2019 age 52 years of Souderton. Beloved wife of Timothy. Loving mother of Andrew, Robert and Christopher. Also survived by her granddaughters Caylynn, Arianah, Leila and Kyia. Daughter of Judith German. Sister of Donald German (Stephanie) and Michael German (Christine). Funeral Mass Friday 11AM at St Rose of Lima Church 424 S. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at the Church from 10AM to 11AM. Int. St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to CHOP at chop.edu or at Komen.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Reporter on July 1, 2019