Anne E. Ifert, 89, of Harleysville, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Karl Ifert. Born January 10, 1930, in Chestnut Hill, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Haehnle) Boyle. She was a graduate of Hood College and Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse with the Frontier Nursing Service in Kentucky, a hospital nurse at Chestnut Hill Hospital, a visiting nurse, a school nurse at the Perkiomen School, and a nurse at Dock Terrace, Lansdale. Surviving with her husband are daughters, Karen Ifert, husband Keith Miller of Ridgefield, CT, Margaret Bono of Harleysville, and Elizabeth Thompson, husband Adam of Lewes, DE; grandchildren, Fritz, Katie Rose, Karl James, John, Annie, Maggie, Cole, Christe, and Emily. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5th in the Main Sanctuary at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. A luncheon will follow. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019