|
|
Anthony J. “Tony” Colantonio, 67, of Rockledge, formerly of Lansdale, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Carol (Bowen) Colantonio. Born April 14, 1952 in Darby, he was the son of Joan (Conway) Colantonio of Roxborough and the late Joseph A. Colantonio. Surviving with his wife and mother are his children, Christie DeAndrea, husband James of Quakertown, Anthony Colantonio Jr., wife Danielle of Wyncote, Joseph Colantonio, wife Regina of Philadelphia, and Julianne Corsetti, husband Anthony of Mamaroneck, NY; grandchildren, Ethan, Kyle, Jacob, Benjamin, Joseph, Leonardo, Massimo, and Michael; brothers, James Colantonio, wife Camille, and Michael Colantonio, wife Bernadette; sister-in-law, Janet Colantonio. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph A. Colantonio Jr. Friends and family are invited to call from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 13th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. An additional calling will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, November 14th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.psp.org. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019