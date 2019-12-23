|
Arline W. Kratz, 93, a resident of the Peter Becker Community and formerly of Lansdale, passed away Friday, December 22, 2019 with family at her side. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Gerald R. “Jerry” Kratz, who died in 2018. Born in Ambler in 1926, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Evaline (nee Swartley) Wright. Arline was employed for over 25 years as a teller with the former Continental Bank. She was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Hatfield, where she taught Sunday School and counted offerings. She also enjoyed crafting, especially needlework. Arline loved family gatherings, and was proud to be one of 8 siblings. Surviving Arline are her daughters, Jan Drabyak (John), of Chalfont and Nancy Fioriglio (Dave), of Gilbertsville; her grandchildren, Dan Fioriglio, Tony Fioriglio (Samantha), Tim Drabyak (Amanda), Kayla Drabyak; her great granddaughter, Skye; her sisters, Anne Detweiler, Gloria Gillespie (Paul); and her brother, Kenneth Lee Wright (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Jay Kratz; and 4 siblings, F. Robert Wright, Emma Reichenbach, Ralph Wright, and Barbara Cope. Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Friday, December 27, 2019 after 10:00 a.m. in the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438, where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019