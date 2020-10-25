1/1
Arlo Slemmer
Arlo Slemmer, age 89, of Franconia Township, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Grand View Hospital. He was the husband of Erma (Moyer) Bergey Slemmer, to whom he was married nearly 35 years. In addition to his wife Erma, he is survived by his two sons, Randolph and wife, Debbie of North Wales, and Douglas and wife, Mary Lee of Schwenksville. He is also survived by his siblings, June (Slemmer) Walker of Telford, Gerald Slemmer of Earlville, Maryland, and Harold (Bud) Slemmer of Lederach. He also leaves behind 11 Grandchildren and 6 great grand-children, as well as 2 step children, Dana Bergey of Marysville, PA and Denine (Bergey) Moser of Castle Rock, CO. Arlo was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis (Blank) Slemmer in 1984. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Tuesday, October 27. Viewing from 9-11:00AM, funeral service at 11AM at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Road, Telford, PA 18969. Burial will follow in adjoining church cemetery. The service will be available on-line via the church website or www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com Memorial contributions can be made in Arlo’s name to the Church’s Short Term Mission Fund. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., Telford (Franconia Twp.).
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
