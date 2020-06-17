Arthur L. "Art" Thomas
Arthur L. “Art” Thomas, 92, of Telford, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Art and his loving wife Edna (Mood) Thomas would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December. Born in Lansdale, PA, he was a son of the late Henry and Alice (George) Thomas. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, proudly serving his country from 1946-1947. He was a member of the Warren Royer Post #234 of the American Legion in Souderton for 70 years. Art was employed as a delivery man for Pensupreme Dairy in York, and after WWII started his own milk delivery business in the Lansdale area. Later he worked for Walton Fuel Company in Lansdale for many years, until retirement. Art then worked part-time as a funeral assistant for the former David R. Sadler Funeral Home in Telford, and for the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home. He graciously served many with his quiet and compassionate spirit. Art was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Telford. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, watching professional wrestling, playing cards and board games, traveling extensively, and loved spending time at the Jersey Shore. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jan Thurner and her husband Jacob of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Louis Thomas, Harold Thomas, Ralph Thomas, and a sister, Ruth McIntyre. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Telford, PA 18969. (Face Masks are Required). Interment will follow in the Perkasie Mausoleum. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Art’s memory to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

