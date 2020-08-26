1/
Audrey Keeler Sensinger Hollenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey “Gack” Keeler Sensinger Hollenbach, formerly of Perkasie, PA, passed away Saturday, August, 22, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, PA. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell Hollenbach and the late Earl L. Sensinger. Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Services to be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Highland Park Campmeeting Tabernacle, 415 Highland Park Road, Sellersville, PA. Face masks and social distancing are required. Graveside Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Campmeeting Association, P. O. Box 5, Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA. www.suessfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved