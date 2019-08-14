|
|
Austin Pavel Watts, 25, of Souderton, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born June 24, 1994 in Chelyabinsk, Russia, he became the beloved son of Ronald J. & Janice M. Watts on September 1, 1997. Austin graduated from Souderton High School in 2013. He was employed by Boyd Machine Co. in Souderton where he enjoyed his job as a skilled machinist. A delightful, cheerful and free-spirited person, Austin never failed to make his family and friends proud of his accomplishments and general happiness. His family and friends deeply grieve Austin’s sudden passing. He loved his jeep, family gatherings, visiting his many friends, and spending time at the shore. He left us too soon. In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his brother Daniel A. Watts of Souderton. He also leaves behind his grandfather, Thomas Watts Sr. of Souderton, his aunts and uncles, Joanne Fischl (Brian Warnig) of Ocean View, New Jersey, Thomas Watts Jr. (Susan) of Hatfield, PA, Carol Ryan (Rick) of Lansdale, Jeff Houdret of Valley Forge and his cousins Angela Delapine (Tom), Bobby Nicolucci (Amy), Heather Nebula (Jared) and Holly Watts. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Evelyn T. Watts and his maternal grandparents, John H. & Anna M. Fischl. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home (www.AndersFH.com), 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, PA 18964 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, followed by funeral services. For Austin’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers we request donations be made to Montgomery County SPCA in Perkiomenville, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019