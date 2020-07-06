Barbara Ann Derr, 83, of Lansdale, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David B. Derr, her husband of 63 years. Born March 22, 1937 in Lansdale, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Ricker) Schaffer. Mrs. Derr was a dedicated homemaker and a longtime, active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale. She and her husband were the first couple to be married in the new church building in 1956. Barbara was a former member of the Pricilla Chapter of the Eastern Star, Lansdale, and she enjoyed supporting her husband’s efforts with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. She also loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed caring for their dogs. Above all else, Barbara will be remembered for her unfailing dedication to her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Ann Derr of Lederach and Donna Lynn Nicolazzo of North Wales; three grandchildren, Paul M. Gensert (Taylor Kemmerer) of Lederach, Renee A. Kirk (John C.) of Lansdale, and Christopher A. Gensert (Joni Steele) of Lansdale; six great-grandchildren, Brooke, AJ, Nahni, David, Lillith, and Jackson; sister, Charlotte Mandrachia of Blue Bell; brother, Jay Schaffer (Angie) of Fort Lauderdale; and sister-in-law, Norrell Schaffer of Souderton. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Schaffer. Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store