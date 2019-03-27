|
Barbara Osthaus Glick, 61, beloved mother, grandmother and sister departed this life March 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years James D. Glick. Barbara was born in Abington PA, and was a graduate of William Tennant High School. She worked as a bank teller for The Bank of Old York Road, and in customer service for New York Boiler and Constantia Flexibles companies. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and traveling with her husband and dogs. She had a huge love for animals. Barbara is survived by her son Jason M. Harris, granddaughter Mackenzie L. Harris, brother Bayard J. Osthaus and sister Susan C. Osthaus. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America would be appreciated.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019