Barbara Kralik

Barbara Kralik Obituary
Barbara M. Kralik, 73, of Lansdale, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the beloved wife of the late Kirk Kralik, and was a loving mother and grandmother. Born Sept. 9, 1945 in Ivyland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Florence (Ungerer) Stauffer. Friends and Family may attend a Memorial reception, Sunday, Sept. 8, 1:00 p.m., at the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Company, 75 North Market Street, Hatfield. Burial will be private.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
