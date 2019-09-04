|
Barbara M. Kralik, 73, of Lansdale, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the beloved wife of the late Kirk Kralik, and was a loving mother and grandmother. Born Sept. 9, 1945 in Ivyland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Florence (Ungerer) Stauffer. Friends and Family may attend a Memorial reception, Sunday, Sept. 8, 1:00 p.m., at the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Company, 75 North Market Street, Hatfield. Burial will be private.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019