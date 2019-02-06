|
|
Barbara Ella Kramer, 92, of Telford, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare Quakertown Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Kramer who died in 1997. Born in Hilltown, she was a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Curtis) Constanzer. She was employed as a clothing presser for the former Iskins Clothing Factory, and later worked in the Food Services Department at Souderton Mennonite Homes. Mrs. Kramer was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Covenant Church in Hilltown. She loved her church and was very involved in its ministry. An independent woman, she enjoyed being outside, sitting on the deck in the sunshine, eating Kit-Kat bars; but, by far her greatest enjoyment in this life was spending time with her family. She is survived by a daughter, Kay Stauffer of Quakertown, two sons: Larry Kramer and his wife Deborah of Quakertown, Curtis Kramer and his wife Karen of Green Lane, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and three sisters: Blanche Moyer of Telford, Dorothy Cressman of Telford, and Grace Labs of Maryland. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, William, five brothers, and a sister. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Peter’s Covenant Church, 1006 Hilltown Pike, P O Box 153, Hilltown, PA 18927. Interment will follow in Hilltown Union Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Peter’s Covenant Church at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019