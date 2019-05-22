|
|
Barbara Vill, 80, of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Brittany Pointe Estates after a long illness. Born in Mineola, NY in 1938, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Cedren. Barbara graduated from Clara Maas Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and worked as a Registered Nurse. She also earned both a BA in Anthropology and a MA in Human Services from Montclair State College in Montclair, NJ. Barbara and her husband Daniel shared a love of travel, music, and dancing. Barbara was a member of the Slewfoot Stompers Clog Dancers in NJ, and she and Daniel spent many summers at Mainewoods Dance Camp in Freyburg, ME. She was preceded in death by her husband John Daniel Bishop in January. Surviving are her daughters, Cindy Collins and her husband Time of Mine Hill, NJ and Karen Cooper and her husband Evan of Lebanon, PA; her sister, Ginny Witte and her husband Paul of Philadelphia, PA; her stepdaughters Becky Hughes and her husband Ken of Phillipsburg, NJ, Jenny Jennings and her husband David of Munich, Germany, and Barbara Wellnitz and her husband Mark of Westfield, NJ; her grandchildren, Austin and Christian Waters, Evan Locker, Nicole Collins, Nicholas and Caitlin Jennings, and Andrew and Christopher Wellnitz; and her great-grandchildren, Aviana and Sophia Waters. A memorial service will be held at the auditorium at Brittany Pointe Estates, 1001 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA for both Barbara and Daniel on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 23, 2019