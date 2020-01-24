The Reporter Obituaries
Bernadette Bauer Obituary
Bernadette Bauer, 55, of North Wales passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at Temple University Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Bauer Jr. and Maureen (Donnelly) Bauer. Bernadette was a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, and earned her associates degree from Montgomery County Community College. She was employed for many years with Bed Bath & Beyond in Montgomeryville. She is survived by her siblings, Elmer Bauer, III, of Philadelphia, Margaret “Peggy” Serek and her husband Donald, of Wayne NJ, and Jonathan Bauer and his wife, Elizabeth of Skippack. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephew: Victoria, Alexandra, and Catherine Serek; Kaden and Macey Bauer. Services on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 3440 Skippack Pike Cedars, PA 19423, will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to DePaul USA, 5725 Sprague St., Philadelphia, PA 19138. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 27, 2020
