Beth Moyer Roberts, 78, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania passed away on January 27th, 2019. She was born in Lansdale on May 13, 1940 and graduated from West Chester State College (now West Chester University) with a Bachelor of Science in Education. A lifelong adventurer, she traveled to Japan and Europe during her summers in college. She continued to take every opportunity to travel across the world, to China, Australia, Europe and back to Japan, visiting her children and friends and making new ones everywhere she went. After retiring from a long career as a teacher at Clough Pike Elementary in West Clermont, Ohio, she joined the Amity Institute which sent her to Fuzhou, China to teach the teachers there for several years. Upon returning to Lansdale she stayed busy with her friends and family, continued to travel, and volunteered for years at Manna on Main Street. She is survived by her brother Leighton, son David, daughter Susan, and granddaughter Maia. A Celebration of her Life will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Gwynedd Friends Meeting, Gwnyedd, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 11, 2019